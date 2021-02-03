Get to know the class of 2021 prospects signed o the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in this feature from BlueandGold.com. We have provided background info on each of the commits below (in chronological order from the newest pledge to the oldest). Note: This article only includes prospects announced by Notre Dame as a signee.

Height: 6-3 Weight: 230 Commitment Date: Dec. 16, 2020 Mishawaka (Ind.) Penn quarterback Ron Powlus signing with Notre Dame in December was a surprise but was also not a surprise at the same time. Notre Dame's Brian Kelly and Brian Polian said during their December press conferences that Powlus was in their plans as a quarterback take in the 2021 class all along, but it was kept completely out of public knowledge. So while it was a surprise that Powlus signed with Notre Dame on a full scholarship, it wasn't considering that his father is one of the most winningest quarterbacks in school history and currently works for the school. Powlus bleeds blue & gold, and we'd be shocked to see him transfer from Notre Dame early in his career.

Powlus' Senior Film