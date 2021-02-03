Meet The Notre Dame Fighting Irish Class Of 2021 Signees
Get to know the class of 2021 prospects signed o the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in this feature from BlueandGold.com.
We have provided background info on each of the commits below (in chronological order from the newest pledge to the oldest).
Note: This article only includes prospects announced by Notre Dame as a signee.
Height: 6-3
Weight: 190
Commitment Date: Dec. 18, 2020
The biggest surprise of all during the 2021 recruiting cycle had to have been how Notre Dame came out of nowhere to win the recruitment of College Park (Ga.) Woodward Academy safety Khari Gee. Notre Dame offered Gee a couple of weeks before the coronavirus pandemic shut down recruiting visits, so he never gave the Fighting Irish much of a look.
Gee committed to LSU last May, but after both parties weren't seeing eye to eye, Gee opened up his options, and Notre Dame was one of the few schools he reached out to. The Irish got back in touch with Gee about a week before the early signing period began, and he inked with Notre Dame. Rivals ranks Gee as a four-star prospect, the No. 29 safety in America and No. 25 player in the state of Georgia.
Height: 6-0
Weight: 215
Commitment Date: Dec. 18, 2020
Notre Dame offered Montvale (N.J.) St. Joseph's running back Audric Estime just two days before the early signing period. and the four-star prospect flipped from Michigan State to the Fighting Irish without ever taking a campus visit. Estime was a big recruiting win for the Irish following his superb senior season.
Estime rushed for 1,857 yards and 22 scores on just 190 attempts in 2020. As a junior in 2019, Estime ran for 1,190 yards and 13 touchdowns on 173 carries. Estime received several impressive accolades for his senior season performance, including the NJ.com player of the year award. Rivals ranks Estime as the nation's No. 132 overall prospect, No. 6 running back and No. 3 prospect in New Jersey.
Height: 6-3
Weight: 230
Commitment Date: Dec. 16, 2020
Mishawaka (Ind.) Penn quarterback Ron Powlus signing with Notre Dame in December was a surprise but was also not a surprise at the same time. Notre Dame's Brian Kelly and Brian Polian said during their December press conferences that Powlus was in their plans as a quarterback take in the 2021 class all along, but it was kept completely out of public knowledge.
So while it was a surprise that Powlus signed with Notre Dame on a full scholarship, it wasn't considering that his father is one of the most winningest quarterbacks in school history and currently works for the school. Powlus bleeds blue & gold, and we'd be shocked to see him transfer from Notre Dame early in his career.
Height: 6-5
Weight: 225
Commitment Date: Dec. 9, 2020
A handful of Notre Dame's commitments in the 2021 class were previously pledged to other schools, including Oxnard (Calif.) Pacifica defensive end Devin Aupiu. The former UCLA pledge flipped his commitment to Notre Dame Dec. 9. The Irish staff offered Aupiu the day prior to Thanksgiving, and it only took him a few days that Notre Dame was the place he wanted to be, and it was just a matter of time before he'd announce his flip.
During his junior season in 2019, Aupiu led Pacifica to its first-ever CIF 2A state title. In leading his squad to a 15-1 record, the new Irish commit totaled 62 total tackles, 21 tackles for loss, 11 sacks, 12 passes defended, two forced fumbles and blocked a punt. During his sophomore year in 2018, he totaled 50 tackles, three tackles for loss, eight sacks, five passes defended and one forced fumble.
Height: 5-11
Weight: 170
Commitment Date: Nov. 24, 2020
Merrillville (Ind.) High cornerback JoJo Johnson's commitment to Notre Dame came together very quickly. Cornerbacks coach Mike Mickens and recruiting coordinator Brian Polian offered Johnson Nov. 22, and he made his commitment to the Irish two days later. Johnson was previously committed to Cincinnati but backed off that pledge in October.
Johnson was named the 2020 Post-Tribune offensive player of the year for his stellar performance. Merrillville did not record defensive statistics, but Johnson had an impressive season at cornerback. On offense, he had 49 receptions for 895 yards and 10 touchdowns in 12 games, leading the Pirates to the semifinals of the class 6A Indiana state playoffs.
Height: 6-7
Weight: 290
Commitment Date: Nov. 19, 2020
Ocala (Fla.) Trinity Catholic offensive tackle Caleb Johnson committed to Auburn back in May after the pandemic shut down any hope for spring and summer visits. Johnson left the door open for Notre Dame and some others though and watched the Irish's 2020 season very closely. Notre Dame offensive line coach Jeff Quinn and offensive coordinator Tommy Rees made flipping Johnson a priority and pulled off that feat Nov. 19.
Johnson's father, Aaron, played offensive line at Ball State before playing on the Kansas City Chiefs practice squad and a few years in the Arena Football League. Ranking as the nation's No. 34 offensive tackle, Johnson also held offers from the likes of Alabama, Florida, Ole Miss, Miami and many others.
Height: 6-2
Weight: 205
Commitment Date: Nov. 19, 2020
Notre Dame jumped into Honolulu Punhaou linebacker Kahanu Kia's recruitment with an offer Sept. 1, but at that point, he didn't think he'd make the move to play in South Bend. Utah was the heavy favorite as his father played there and he has family in the state, but he loved what the Irish staff pitched to the hard-hitting linebacker, and a self-guided tour visit for the weekend of the Clemson game sealed it for Kia.
Kia will enroll at Notre Dame during the summer of 2021. His plan is to spend one year at Notre Dame before embarking on a two-year Mormon mission trip. It’s important to Kia to be a part of the Irish family for a year before he takes his mission. If he sticks with that plan, Kia would return to Notre Dame in 2024 as a sophomore.
Height: 6-1
Weight: 185
Commitment Date: Nov. 17, 2020
Chatsworth (Calif.) Sierra Canyon kicker Joshua Bryan committed to Colorado in early August to lock in a spot with the Buffaloes, but Notre Dame was still in the back of his mind. Bryan kept in contact with special teams coordinator Brian Polian for a couple of months, and as soon as Polian told Bryan that he had a scholarship spot for the Irish, it didn't take long for a verbal pledge to take place.
Chris Sailer Kicking ranks Bryan as a “six-star” recruit, which is designated as a Power Five freshman year starter and scholarship selection. Bryan has played linebacker at the high school level as well.
Height: 6-0
Weight: 190
Commitment Date: Nov. 16, 2020
Valrico (Fla.) Bloomingdale defensive back Philip Riley's recruitment was quite the whirlwind. As a Washington native, most pundits early on believed that Riley would head back to the Pacific Northwest for college and play for the Huskies. But in April, Riley was viewed as a Virginia Tech lean. The Notre Dame staff worked hard in the recruitment and landed a verbal pledge from Riley May 5.
Riley decommmitted from the Irish in September and subsequently flipped to the USC Trojans. But just a few weeks later, Riley took a self-guided tour of Notre Dame and decided he wanted back in the Irish's 2021 class, citing that he loved campus and the diversity he learned about. Notre Dame is getting a bonafide four-star talent who can help out all over the field for the Irish.
Height: 6-2
Weight: 205
Commitment Date: Oct. 2, 2020
When Notre Dame offered Atlanta Pace Academy wide receiver Jayden Thomas in November 2019, the Fighting Irish jumped to the top of his list and stayed in the pole position for much of his recruitment. There was a period where Notre Dame cooled a bit on Thomas, but when the Irish put the full-court press on him over the summer it became just a matter of time before he would commit. Along with being one of the best wide receiver prospects in the Southeast, Thomas plans to play for Link Jarrett’s Notre Dame baseball program.
Links
Height: 6-4
Weight: 205
Commitment Date: Sept. 28, 2020
Athens (Ga.) Academy wide receiver Deion Colzie committed to Notre Dame over a handful of SEC schools in October 2019, but backed off that pledge in March 2020 while citing that he felt his initial decision was rushed. Colzie wanted to take time with his recruiting process a second time around, but his plans were foiled when the pandemic shut down visits through the calendar year.
As time went on, Colzie was reminded of why Notre Dame was still the best place for him, and the Irish coaching staff did a fantastic job of its never-ending pursuit of him.
During his junior season in 2019, Colzie hauled in 39 passes for 867 yards and 13 touchdowns and intercepted four passes, returning two for touchdowns, as a defensive back. Colzie was named to the MaxPreps preseason Georgia all-state first-team offense, The Atlanta Journal Constitution’s Super 11 and was invited to the prestigious All-American Bowl in San Antonio, but it was cancelled.
Height: 6-4
Weight: 215
Commitment Date: Aug. 16, 2020
About two weeks before his commitment to Notre Dame, Los Gatos (Calif.) High defensive end Will Schwetizer was told by Fighting Irish recruiting coordinator Brian Polian that the Irish had a spot available for him in the 2021 class. At that point, Schweitzer made a trip out to South Bend (but couldn’t see the coaches in person due to the dead period), loved the campus and then soon afterwards flipped his commitment from Nebraska to Notre Dame.
Notre Dame will look to put around 30 pounds on Schweitzer's 6-4, 215-pound frame and have him play its hybrid vyper position. Schweitzer had a monster junior season, recording 130 tackles, nine tackles for loss, two sacks and three interceptions last fall. He lined up at both inside linebacker and tight end for his squad and helped lead them to a 12-2 season.
Links
Height: 6-5
Weight: 315
Commitment Date: Aug. 8, 2020
Notre Dame’s priority at offensive guard for the past couple years in the 2021 class has been Clarkston (Mich.) High’s Rocco Spindler, the No. 3 player in Michigan, and the nation’s No. 3 guard and No. 59 overall player per Rivals. Spindler’s recruitment was a battle, mainly a two-horse race between Michigan and Notre Dame, and the Irish were the victors in the end, as he announced in front of friends, family and media Aug. 8.
Spindler is an athletic mauler who will bring toughness and swagger to the football field. He is the full package because he is not only a big-time guard but a very good interior defensive lineman, excellent student and will be a fantastic ambassador of the Irish football program.
Links
Height: 6-2
Weight: 205
Commitment Date: Aug. 7, 2020
Jonesborough (Tenn.) David Crockett’s Prince Kollie is ranked as a three-star prospect and the nation’s No. 22 outside linebacker, but Kollie held more than 30 scholarships and his recruitment came down to Georgia, Louisville, LSU, Notre Dame and Oklahoma. He built a strong relationship with former defensive Clark Lea, and with his departure for Vanderbilt two days before the early signing period, Kollie had to think things over but didn't take long before he locked back in with the Fighting Irish and signed a letter of intent.
Kollie did it all for David Crockett in 2019 catching 68 passes for 1,085 yards and nine touchdowns on offense, while also recording 78 tackles, four tackles for loss, two sacks, one interception, seven passes defended, one fumble recovery and three forced fumbles on defense.
During his senior campaign, Kollie rushed for 1,562 yards and 26 scores on 181 rushes, recorded 13 receptions for 290 yards and three touchdowns and posted 109 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, one interception and four passes defended.
Height: 6-7
Weight: 240
Commitment Date: July 31, 2020
Wadsworth (Ohio) Senior tight end Mitchell Evans earned an offer from Notre Dame at the end of June, and on the last day of July he announced his pledge to the Fighting Irish. His recruitment really came down to Notre Dame and Pittsburgh, and after he took a mid-July self-guided tour of South Bend, he just needed to cross his T’s and dot his I’s before coming to the final decision of picking the Irish. He also held offers from the likes of Florida State, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Michigan State, Virginia and West Virginia. He is the second tight end commit of Notre Dame’s 2021 class.
Evans is a jumbo athlete at 6-7, 240 pounds; he plays some quarterback, H-back, tight end and even punts at the high school level. As a junior, he caught 19 passes for 306 yards and seven touchdowns, plus had three rushes for 61 yards and a touchdown. Rivals gives Evans a 5.7 recruit ranking, the highest designation for a three-star recruit, and lists him as the No. 31 tight end nationally.
In 2020, Evans played quarterback and was 163-of-299 passing for 2,131 yards, 25 touchdowns and six interceptions. He also had 88 rushes for 400 yards and six touchdowns.
Height: 6-1
Weight: 170
Commitment Date: July 22, 2020
Washington offered Encino (Calif.) Crespi cornerback Chance Tucker May 22, and the Fighting Irish followed suit 11 days later. His recruitment really came down to these two programs, and he even took his own self-guided tour of both schools in early July.
Tucker admits that Washington led for him a couple of weeks before he made his Irish pledge because the Huskies’ staff was pushing all of the right buttons. But the Irish surpassed Washington with how hard the staff pushed, plus the academic prestige at Notre Dame.
In 13 games in 2019, Tucker posted 58 tackles, 10 passes defended and three interceptions (one returned for a touchdown). At receiver, he caught 13 passes for 176 yards and two scores.
Height: 6-7
Weight: 260
Commitment Date: July 6, 2020
Notre Dame offered Fridley (Minn.) Totino-Grace offensive tackle Joe Alt in late May, and the Irish had to get quickly to work because the local Minnesota Gophers had already been on him for a while and his father's alma mater, the Iowa Hawkeyes, were considered the team to beat. The Fighting Irish coaching staff put the full-court press on Alt, who had never been on a recruiting trip to Notre Dame, but took his own self-guided tour in June, and he gave his verbal to head coach Brian Kelly and Co. July 6.
Alt played his junior season closer to 225, and in the offseason, he bulked up to 260 pounds and will enter his college career at about 28- pounds. Alt is a project who will take some time to develop, but the ceiling is incredibly high for the son of John Alt, a former standout offensive tackle for the Kansas City Chiefs.
Height: 6-2
Weight: 180
Commitment Date: June 6, 2020
Gaithersburg (Md.) Quince Orchard defensive back Ryan Barnes had a visit set to see Notre Dame last April and was hoping to receive an offer from the Fighting Irish during that trip. The coronavirus pandemic forced Barnes to cancel that visit, but he still earned an offer from the Fighting Irish in late March. It was a group effort by the Irish staff in recruiting Barnes, and they made him a big priority.
Barnes has been on Notre Dame's campus as a fan back when he was in middle school, but he's never taken a recruiting trip in South Bend, which speaks volumes to the job the coaches did in winning Barnes’ recruitment. He picked the Irish over the likes of Clemson, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Oregon, USC and many others.
Barnes is a rangy player who offers the versatility to be a standout cornerback or safety. During his junior season, Barnes recorded 27 tackles (one for loss), two interceptions with both returned for touchdowns, seven pass deflections and one forced fumble.
Height: 6-5
Weight: 248
Commitment Date: May 7, 2020
Notre Dame defensive line coach Mike Elston is getting a ball of clay with Warwick (R.I.) Bishop Hendricken defensive end Jason Onye. He has only played two seasons of football and has a high ceiling at the next level. The 6-5, 248-pounder committed to Notre Dame over Arizona, Duke, Kentucky, Michigan, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Tennessee and Virginia Tech. In total, Rivals reports that Onye holds 17 scholarship offers.
In helping lead Bishop Hendricken to consecutive Rhode Island Interscholastic League championship, Onye recorded 68 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 10.5 sacks and five forced fumbles. He committed to Notre Dame without ever having visited campus, but he made it out to South Bend a few months ago and will enroll in the summer.
Height: 6-5
Weight: 270
Commitment Date: April 15, 2020
Chicago Marist offensive lineman Pat Coogan grew up with the dream of playing for Notre Dame, and that became reality when he gave the Fighting Irish a commitment last April. The 6-5, 275-pounder added an offer from Notre Dame in late March, and the Irish instantly became the team to beat. Notre Dame’s top competition at that point was Duke, Michigan and Stanford, but then LSU, Ohio State, Oklahoma and Texas A&M extended a scholarship to Coogan shortly after the Irish offered.
Coogan, who is expected to play center or guard for the Irish, planned to wait out the dead period and visit more schools before a commitment but shut things down in mid-April and picked Notre Dame.
Height: 6-1
Weight: 170
Commitment Date: Feb. 2, 2020
Bolingbook (Ill.) High safety Justin Walters landed an offer from Notre Dame in September of 2019 a few days he visited for the New Mexico game, and the Irish instantly became the favorite in his recruitment. His next visit sealed the deal, as he made it to South Bend Feb. 1 and announced his commitment the following day.
His original plan was to visit some more schools this spring and make a decision before the start of his senior year, but Notre Dame was just too good to pass up for Walters. Notre Dame is getting a hard-hitting, safety who excels coming up in the box and making stops.
Height: 6-1
Weight: 170
Commitment Date: Oct. 13, 2019
Pickerington (Central) Ohio wide receiver Lorenzo Styles committed to Notre Dame the day following his visit for the Irish’s victory against USC last October. Although the likes of Auburn, Florida and Michigan were involved in Styles’ recruitment, it was a Notre Dame-Ohio State battle all along. Styles lives just outside of Columbus and his father, Lorenzo Styles Sr., played for Ohio State in the mid-1990s. There were reports in March about Styles staying in contact with coaches at Michigan and other schools, but the Rivals100 playmaker never wavered and signed with the Fighting Irish in December.
On the field, Styles can truly do it all. Not only is he a standout receiver who is extremely smooth, he can play cornerback or safety and handle return duties.
Height: 6-4
Weight: 225
Commitment Date: June 21, 2019
Hartwell (Ga.) Hart County tight end Cane Berrong’s recruitment blew up early in 2019 after running a 4.53 40-yard dash at the All-American Combine in San Antonio. He picked up offers from the likes of Alabama, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon and many others, but once he visited Notre Dame for camp last summer, he wanted to suit up in the blue and gold.
When offensive coordinator Chip Long departed from the Irish program, it left Berrong in limbo for a while, but with John McNulty on the job as the program’s new tight ends coach and offensive coordinator Tommy Rees picking up the communication, Berrong is more solid with the Irish than ever. Berrong runs routes like a receiver and took a big steps as a blocker as well.
Height: 6-6
Weight: 330
Commitment Date: June 15, 2019
Avon (Ind.) High offensive lineman Blake Fisher has the nickname of “The Mayor” of Notre Dame’s 2021 class. The second he committed to the Fighting Irish last June, the elite talent got right away on recruiting other prospects to join him in South Bend. It was not just offensive line prospects he talks with either; Fisher would recruit every major Notre Dame target in the 2021 class.
The in-state product picked Notre Dame over Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State, Oregon and many others. Fisher could play guard or tackle for Notre Dame, but we expect him to man the right tackle spot for the Irish.
Height: 6-5
Weight: 280
Commitment Date: June 15, 2019
St. Peters (Mo.) Lutheran of St. Charles defensive tackle Gabriel Rubio selected Notre Dame over offers from Georgia, LSU, Michigan State, Nebraska, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Texas A&M and several other major programs. The four-star talent visited for a game in the fall of 2018 and again in January 2019 for a junior day, and he knew he wanted to suit up for the Irish.
Rubio landed the offer from defensive line coach Mike Elston in May 2019 and it only took him a couple weeks to announce a pledge to the Irish. Rubio has all the potential to be a stellar defensive tackle at the next level.
Height: 6-2
Weight: 210
Commitment Date: March 8, 2019
Tyler Buchner’s junior season at La Jolla (Calif.) The Bishop’s School was pretty ridiculous. While not playing against the best competition, he still put up video game numbers. Buchner completed 267 of 402 passes for 4,474 yards with 53 touchdowns and six interceptions for a QB rating of 137.2. On the ground, he rushed 128 times for 1,610 yards and 28 scores.
He became Notre Dame’s first commit for the 2021 class, giving his pledge to the Irish March 2019 over Alabama, Georgia, Michigan, Oregon, USC and others. Buchner is solid with his Fighting Irish pledge. He was named to the 2020 Elite 11 Finals July 1.
