Notre Dame Lands Ultra-Talented 2021 WR Lorenzo Styles
Notre Dame is off to a burning hot start in the 2021 class.
The Fighting Irish already had six prospects committed who were all ranked as top 200 players nationally according to Rivals in the 2021 class, and Notre Dame just landed the nation's No. 28 prospect.
Pickerington (Ohio) Central wide receiver Lorenzo Styles has announced his commitment to Notre Dame over Ohio State and many others.
"I really like how they preach the 40-year plan, not just the four-year plan," Styles previously said. "They have a great group of coaches, and I like the plan they push."
The four-star prospect ranks as the No. 2 recruit in Ohio and No. 4 wide receiver nationally.
If he signs with the Irish and ranking stays relatively the same, Styles will Notre Dame's highest ranked recruit in the state of Ohio since Kyle Rudolph, a five-star tight end in the 2008 class.
During the recruiting process, Styles built a strong relationship with Notre Dame offensive coordinator Chip Long and wide receivers coach Del Alexander and thinks very highly of them.
“I really feel like they can help me improve my game," Styles said. " I think I could bring something to that program.
Although the likes of Auburn, Florida, and Michigan were involved in Styles' recruitment, it was a Notre Dame-Ohio State battle all along. Styles lives just outside of Columbus and his father, Lorenzo Styles Sr., played for Ohio State in the mid-1990s.
The Notre Dame coaching staff pulled off a very impressive recruiting win in landing Styles.
“It’s not too far but it's close enough," said Styles. "I think I could be a playmaker there."
Styles is Notre Dame's 7th commitment of the 2021 class and joins Athens (Ga.) Academy's Deion Colzie on the Irish's receiver commit list. Colzie committed to Notre Dame Oct. 12.
