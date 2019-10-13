Notre Dame is off to a burning hot start in the 2021 class. The Fighting Irish already had six prospects committed who were all ranked as top 200 players nationally according to Rivals in the 2021 class, and Notre Dame just landed the nation's No. 28 prospect. Pickerington (Ohio) Central wide receiver Lorenzo Styles has announced his commitment to Notre Dame over Ohio State and many others. "I really like how they preach the 40-year plan, not just the four-year plan," Styles previously said. "They have a great group of coaches, and I like the plan they push."

Notre Dame has landed one of the very best athletes in the 2021 class.

Get a FREE 60-day trial and four FREE copies of the BGI digital magazine using promo code Irish60 The four-star prospect ranks as the No. 2 recruit in Ohio and No. 4 wide receiver nationally. If he signs with the Irish and ranking stays relatively the same, Styles will Notre Dame's highest ranked recruit in the state of Ohio since Kyle Rudolph, a five-star tight end in the 2008 class. During the recruiting process, Styles built a strong relationship with Notre Dame offensive coordinator Chip Long and wide receivers coach Del Alexander and thinks very highly of them. “I really feel like they can help me improve my game," Styles said. " I think I could bring something to that program.