After decommitting from Notre Dame on September 25 and subsequently flipping his commitment to USC just days later, 2021 Valrico (Fla.) Bloomingdale cornerback Philip Riley is back with the Irish. Riley announced his decision to rejoin Notre Dame’s 2021 class, which already contains defensive backs in Bolingbrook (Ill.) High’s Justin Walters, Encino (Calif.) Crespi’s Chance Tucker and Gaithersburg (Md.) Quince Orchard’s Ryan Barnes. The Florida corner hadn't Notre Dame’s campus, which was likely a reason for his initial decommitment, but he tells BlueandGold.com that he was able to get to South Bend in October.

He originally pledged to Notre Dame May 5 and was a Virginia Tech lean before his decision. Riley’s latest commitment should be his last, ending a wild recruitment that has been impacted by the COVID-19 dead period. In a past interview with BlueandGold.com, Riley spoke glowingly of Notre Dame. “Of course the academics,” he said. “Not everyone can go to Notre Dame. I believe just 18 percent of people who apply there get accepted. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. “I was fine committing without visiting the campus. I know I’m going to love it; it’s a historical place. It was comforting to know that I’m going to be in a stable situation with a great coaching staff and great academics.”