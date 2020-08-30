Wadsworth (Ohio) Senior class of 2021 tight end Mitchell Evans committed to Notre Dame July 31, choosing the Fighting Irish over 23 other programs, including Florida State, Georgia Tech, Michigan State and Virginia. Notre Dame offered Evans June 30, right in the thick of the NCAA’s dead period, which doesn’t allow coaches to have face-to-face contact with prospect student-athletes. There is no rule against recruits taking their own self-guided tour of a campus, though, and Evans made the trip to South Bend for the weekend of July 17-19. Evans felt that Notre Dame was the place he wanted to be, but his parents didn’t want him to make an emotional decision so he mulled it over for a week. And then on July 27, Evans gave his future position coach, John McNulty, a call to give him the good news.

Rivals gives Evans a 5.7 recruit ranking, the highest designation for a three-star recruit, and lists him as the No. 31 tight end nationally. (Rivals.com)

“I told Coach McNulty, and he was actually at Coach [Tommy] Rees’ house,” Evans said. “I told them at the same time, and then got to talk to Coach [Brian] Kelly later that night. “They were really excited. I feel like I made the right decision, and they do too. They think I’m going to fit in well there.” Evans was able to speak with Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly a couple times on the phone before his commitment, but his favorite call was when he told him of his decision. “He was so happy that we made the right decision of going to Notre Dame,” Evans noted. Evans took a few days to inform the other coaching staffs that recruited him of his decision and used social media to inform the public of his commitment. “I had some pretty good choices, but I feel that Notre Dame fits me academically, socially and athletically,” Evans said. “It just felt right when I was on campus; it’s beautiful. It all tied in together for what I want in college.” Since Evans’ commitment, the conversations between he and McNulty have new topics, but they speak just as frequently as prior to his verbal. “I talk to him about once every couple days because he’s not grilling me about coming to Notre Dame,” Evans said with a laugh. “Now it’s just checking up on me. I think my mom talks to him every day because she’ll have questions for him, and she’s talking to the academic advisors about graduating early.” Evans’ summer was an enjoyable one with the attention he received on the recruiting front, but he feels a weight has been lifted off his shoulders.