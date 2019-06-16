Blake Fisher with Notre Dame OL coach Jeff Quinn during a campus visit

Just a couple of weeks ago, Avon (Ind.) 2021 offensive tackle Blake Fisher told Blue & Gold Illustrated that he didn't plan to make a college decision until after his junior season. And he was telling the truth. The elite prospect committed to Notre Dame on Saturday, but it wasn't something that he planned on doing. Fisher knew that Notre Dame was his top choice at the moment, but he didn't necessarily plan on committing during his Friday to Saturday visit. "I'm not going to lie to you; I went on campus -- me and my family -- and we had no intentions of committing," Fisher explained. "It never crossed our minds. We were sitting in the office with Coach Kelly and didn't commit in there. I actually committed on Friday but didn't [announce] until Saturday. "But yeah, we were in the office with Coach Kelly and were talking and had a good conversation. After it, I was kind of thinking, 'Should I do it now? Should I wait?' Then I got into the office with Coach Quinn and we were talking and going over stuff. He was trying his hardest to get me.

"We were about to leave to go to the hotel, and I told him, 'I wanted to let you know that I'm staying home and coming to Notre Dame.' Everybody just went nuts; it was wild. I know my family gave me the go; they were ready. They knew it was the best decision."

Fisher has 29 other scholarship offers and visited a handful of schools. He planned to get back to Michigan and also potentially see Indiana and Purdue this summer, but he knew Notre Dame was the place for him. "I kind of [already] knew in my heart of hearts," Fisher said about Notre Dame. "I just felt at home every time I went there. It's one of those things where when I'd leave, I wouldn't want to leave. I thought about waiting, but me waiting would've been me wanting to enjoy the recruiting process more. I'll still have that but maybe not as much. "It was just me coming to the realization that I wanted to be a part of a family. I want to bring the best guys in to play with me. I'm 100% committed and confident in my decision. I'm going to bring in the dudes. They'll tell me who they want and I'm going to go get them." Notre Dame has everything Fisher is looking for in a school -- proximity to home, academics, football program, playing on a national stage, and the ability to play early.