BlueAndGold - Blue & Gold TV: Breaking Down New Notre Dame DB Khari Gee

Blue & Gold TV: Breaking Down New Notre Dame DB Khari Gee
Notre Dame landed a big, surprise recruit on the third day of the early signing period, as College Park (Ga.) Woodward Academy safety Khari Gee flipped his commitment from LSU and signed with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.
BlueandGold.com breaks down how the commitment came together and what Gee will bring to Notre Dame’s offense.
