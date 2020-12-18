The Notre Dame coaching staff offered Montvale (N.J.) St. Joseph running back Audric Estime on Dec. 14, and it only took him four days announce his commitment to the Fighting Irish. Estime has also signed his national letter of intent with the Irish. “Honestly, it is a great fit with everything they can offer me,” Estime told BlueandGold.com about choosing Notre Dame. “It’s the best of both worlds with their academics and it’s a top football school. “I think Notre Dame will put me in the best position to be successful in life and reach the goals that I've set.” Estime flipped his pledge from Michigan State to Notre Dame. The four-star prospect originally committed to the Spartans Sept. 13 over finalists Arizona State, Nebraska, Texas A&M, Rutgers and Virginia Tech. He held more than 20 scholarships in total. He will add to a strong running back room that will return Kyren Williams and Chris Tyree in 2021, and Estime offers the talent to contribute as a true freshman.

Estime has been in contact with Notre Dame running backs coach Lance Taylor and recruiting coordinator Brian Polian for several weeks. “They’re really great guys,” Estime previously said of the Notre Dame staff. “They’re about the business. They know what they want and they’re going to go get it. They’re high on academics, too, so that's important and I think they're great coaches. “It’s a great overall program. With their academics and athletics, it’s kind of like the best of both worlds.” The Rivals250 prospect hasn’t been able to see the Irish play much live this year, but he’s made it a priority to watch highlights of their games and has been impressed. “They looked good all around, honestly,” Estime said about Notre Dame’s win over Clemson Nov. 7. “The running backs looked good, the offensive line looked good, and it's always big to win a big game like that. “They fought to the end, two overtimes and I want to be a part of a team that will fight to the end. That was really impressive to me.” Rivals ranks Estime as the No. 3 player in New Jersey, and the nation’s No. 7 running back and No. 132 overall player. After his stellar senior season, he moved up 83 spots in the national rankings.