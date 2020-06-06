Notre Dame’s recent recruiting classes have included defensive backs who are projectable at multiple secondary spots. The Fighting Irish’s staff likes to find players who have the skills to stick at the Power Five level and determine their exact position later. Their 2021 class now has the latest example in Ryan Barnes, a three-star recruit who became their 11th commitment Saturday morning. Ranked as a cornerback – his primary position at Gaithersberg (Md.) Quince Orchard – he’s easy to envision sticking there at Notre Dame or moving to safety.

Barnes could end up playing cornerback or safety at Notre Dame, and either one is fine with him.

For Barnes, that was part of Notre Dame’s appeal. “It’s not being confined to one position,” Barnes said. “They’re looking at me as a DB … I can find out what’s going to help me be the best I can and help the team, either at safety or corner.” Barnes is the third defensive back in the class, joining four-star cornerback Philip Riley and three-star safety Justin Walters. The former is a natural cover corner who projects to stay there. Walters is a pure safety. Barnes, then, will fill in whatever spot is needed, and an opportunity to play early on could follow. The perceived snug fit combined with the appeal of the university itself launched Notre Dame atop Barnes’ list not long after he earned the offer in March.

“They offer everything I’m looking for in a school with the athletics and academics,” Barnes said. “They have a great network with the alumni base. Just everything me and my family have discussed and have thought about what I wanted a school to have, they check all the boxes.

“I’m going to be developed as a player as a person in my entire time there.” Barnes developed that comfort despite not visiting Notre Dame as a recruit. He has extended family near South Bend, which has taken him through the area and allowed him to see campus in person before. Unofficial class recruiter Blake Fisher and other commits, though, were also constant presence in his recruitment who he got to know well. “They really do have interest in me and want me at their school,” Barnes said. “Just that feeling of being wanted and the connection I’ve built with them, that played a big role.” Barnes is Rivals’ No. 55 cornerback in the 2021 class. He’s the third player to commit without taking a visit as a recruit, joining Riley and Warwick (R.I) Bishop Hendricken defensive end Jason Onye.