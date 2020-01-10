We listed Bolingbrook (Ill.) High safety Justin Walters in the "Hot" category of the BGI defensive back Hot Board on Thursday, and now, I have a FutureCast pick in for the 6-1, 170-pound safety to land at Notre Dame.

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish coaching staff has made Walters a priority for its 2021 recruiting class ever since safeties coach Terry Joseph extended the good news to him back in September.

“It means a lot,” Walters previously said of his offer from the Irish. “I fell in love with the campus and Notre Dame has the academic aspect where if you get a degree from there, you’re set for life. The connections are great there, plus you have the football part of it. The community is a great thing to be a part of."