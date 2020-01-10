News More News
New FutureCast Pick In For Notre Dame DB Target Justin Walters

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
We listed Bolingbrook (Ill.) High safety Justin Walters in the "Hot" category of the BGI defensive back Hot Board on Thursday, and now, I have a FutureCast pick in for the 6-1, 170-pound safety to land at Notre Dame.

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish coaching staff has made Walters a priority for its 2021 recruiting class ever since safeties coach Terry Joseph extended the good news to him back in September.

“It means a lot,” Walters previously said of his offer from the Irish. “I fell in love with the campus and Notre Dame has the academic aspect where if you get a degree from there, you’re set for life. The connections are great there, plus you have the football part of it. The community is a great thing to be a part of."

Chicagoland safety Justin Walters has been a big target for Notre Dame for several months.
Notre Dame quarterbacks coach Tommy Rees was originally Walters' main point of contact with the Irish as the area recruiter, and communication with Joseph has really picked up in the past few weeks. Joseph visited Bolingbrook High back in December, and Walters says that Joseph has given indication that he'll be back for a visit in January during the contact period.

