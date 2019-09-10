Lorenzo Styles wears a lot of different hats for Pickerington (Ohio) Central.

On any given Friday night, you can see Styles lining up in the slot, outside, running back, H-back, safety, cornerback and punt returner.

“I feel like I’m really versatile,” he said. “Our coaches put us in great positions to win games. I’m happy I can contribute.”

On the field, Styles isn’t much of a fiery guy. Whether his team is up or down on the scoreboard, the nation’s No. 4 wide receiver and No. 28 overall recruit in the 2021 class stays even keeled.

“The end goal is always to win,” Styles noted. “I just really want to help my team out.”

Pickerington Central is off to a 2-0 start to the 2019 season, which included a season-opening 33-21 win over Winter Park (Fla.) High at the Freedom Bowl in Atlanta. Blue & Gold Illustrated was live and had plenty of insight to report here from his game.

During the football season, it can be a balancing act for recruits between giving their full attention to their high school team while also figuring out what college they want to attend and take visits.

“Right now I’m really focused on my team,” Styles noted. “Later on in the season, I’ll get on some visits. And hopefully, I can make my decision before my senior year so I can focus on my team.”