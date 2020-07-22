1. Tucker’s game can be summed up in two words: cover cornerback. A prospect such as Notre Dame commit Ryan Barnes is a bit of a tweener at cornerback and safety, and while I do think Tucker could play safety down the road if need be he’s a pure cover guy all the way. However, don’t discount his tackling ability. His size is solid at 6-1, 170 pounds, his ball skills are pretty good, and he’s clearly a smart football player. He reports a 4.25 weighted GPA and those smarts translate well to the football field with his ability to dissect receivers.