Commit Impact: What Landing Chance Tucker Means For Notre Dame
Encino (Calif.) Crespi’s Chance Tucker announced his commitment to Notre Dame, giving the Fighting Irish Irish another defensive back commitment in the 2021 class. BlueandGold.com recruiting insider Mike Singer breaks down what his pledge means for the Fighting Irish.
1. Tucker’s game can be summed up in two words: cover cornerback. A prospect such as Notre Dame commit Ryan Barnes is a bit of a tweener at cornerback and safety, and while I do think Tucker could play safety down the road if need be he’s a pure cover guy all the way. However, don’t discount his tackling ability. His size is solid at 6-1, 170 pounds, his ball skills are pretty good, and he’s clearly a smart football player. He reports a 4.25 weighted GPA and those smarts translate well to the football field with his ability to dissect receivers.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news