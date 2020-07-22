 Commit Impact: What Landing Chance Tucker Means For Notre Dame Fighting Irish Football
Commit Impact: What Landing Chance Tucker Means For Notre Dame

Encino (Calif.) Crespi’s Chance Tucker announced his commitment to Notre Dame, giving the Fighting Irish Irish another defensive back commitment in the 2021 class. BlueandGold.com recruiting insider Mike Singer breaks down what his pledge means for the Fighting Irish.

Encino (Calif.) Crespi cornerback and Notre Dame commit Chance Tucker
Tucker is the latest prospect to commit to Notre Dame in the 2021 class.

1. Tucker’s game can be summed up in two words: cover cornerback. A prospect such as Notre Dame commit Ryan Barnes is a bit of a tweener at cornerback and safety, and while I do think Tucker could play safety down the road if need be he’s a pure cover guy all the way. However, don’t discount his tackling ability. His size is solid at 6-1, 170 pounds, his ball skills are pretty good, and he’s clearly a smart football player. He reports a 4.25 weighted GPA and those smarts translate well to the football field with his ability to dissect receivers.

