BlueAndGold - Every Throw From Tyler Buchner's Elite 11 Pro Day Workout

Every Throw From Tyler Buchner's Elite 11 Pro Day Workout
BlueandGold.com recruiting insider Mike Singer is in Nashville, Tenn. to report on the Elite 11 Finals, which features La Mesa (Calif.) quarterback and Notre Dame commit Tyler Buchner.
Watch Buchner's day two "pro day" in the video below. Click here to subscribe to Blue & Gold Illustrated on YouTube and check out all of our video content.
Want more analysis? Read Singer’s day two breakdown here.
