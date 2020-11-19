1. What might stand out first to fans about Johnson is the contrast of his offer sheet and three-star ranking per Rivals, but let’s just put all of that aside for a moment. In watching his junior tape (unfortunately, none of his senior film has been released yet), Johnson shows off great athleticism, length and ability to finish blocks. Even at 6-7, I feel that Johnson could play guard with his flexibility and how natural he looks as a puller. On tape, Johnson looks like one of the best offensive line recruits in the country. He has old-school nastiness and new-school versatility of being able to play multiple offensive line positions. Notre Dame football is getting better with the addition of Johnson.