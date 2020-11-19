Commit Impact: What Landing Caleb Johnson Means For Notre Dame Football
Notre Dame swooped in to flip Ocala (Fla.) Trinity Catholic’s Caleb Johnson, who is Rivals’ No. 34 offensive tackle nationally, from his Auburn commitment. BlueandGold.com recruiting insider Mike Singer breaks down what his pledge means for the Fighting Irish.
1. What might stand out first to fans about Johnson is the contrast of his offer sheet and three-star ranking per Rivals, but let’s just put all of that aside for a moment. In watching his junior tape (unfortunately, none of his senior film has been released yet), Johnson shows off great athleticism, length and ability to finish blocks. Even at 6-7, I feel that Johnson could play guard with his flexibility and how natural he looks as a puller. On tape, Johnson looks like one of the best offensive line recruits in the country. He has old-school nastiness and new-school versatility of being able to play multiple offensive line positions. Notre Dame football is getting better with the addition of Johnson.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news