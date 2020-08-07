 Commit Impact: What Landing Prince Kollie Means For The Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Commit Impact: What Landing Prince Kollie Means For Notre Dame

Notre Dame’s latest commitment is a big one. The Fighting Irish landed Jonesborough (Tenn.) David Crockett standout Prince Kollie, a 6-2, 205-pound linebacker. BlueandGold.com breaks down what his addition means to Notre Dame’s 2021 class.

Jonesborough (Tenn.) David Crockett linebacker and Notre Dame commit Prince Kollie
Notre Dame beat out Georgia, LSU, Oklahoma and others for Kollie’s pledge.

1. Our senior editor at BlueandGold.com Lou Somogyi has said on several occasions that if the football Gods created a rover prospect it would be Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, who currently mans the position for Notre Dame. Time will tell, but I think we’ll eventually be able to throw Prince Kollie into that discussion as well. He really does it all at the high school level as a defensive prospect, whether he’s in coverage in the flat, playing the middle of the field or wreaking havoc on the opposing quarterback. He has a nose for the football and makes plays all over the field. Kollie is a true sideline-to-sideline defensive player who could excel at strong safety, rover or inside linebacker.

