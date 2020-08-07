1. Our senior editor at BlueandGold.com Lou Somogyi has said on several occasions that if the football Gods created a rover prospect it would be Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, who currently mans the position for Notre Dame. Time will tell, but I think we’ll eventually be able to throw Prince Kollie into that discussion as well. He really does it all at the high school level as a defensive prospect, whether he’s in coverage in the flat, playing the middle of the field or wreaking havoc on the opposing quarterback. He has a nose for the football and makes plays all over the field. Kollie is a true sideline-to-sideline defensive player who could excel at strong safety, rover or inside linebacker.