2021 DE Will Schweitzer Commits To Notre Dame
Notre Dame landed a surprise commit on Sunday evening.
Los Gatos (Calif.) High defensive end Will Schweitzer announced his decommitment from Nebraska on Sunday afternoon and quickly turned around with a pledge to the Fighting Irish.
Schweitzer never announced an offer from the Fighting Irish, which is what made the commitment come so out of the blue, but it’s clear that Notre Dame worked hard to flip him from his Cornhuskers’ pledge, which he originally made June 11.
His offer from Notre Dame was the one he was waiting for. He had been in contact with recruiting coordinator Brian Polian and defensive coordinator Clark Lea earlier this spring, but the Irish staff didn’t offer him at that point. But communication between Notre Dame and Schweitzer recently heated up.
Schweitzer held offers from Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Boise State, Cal, Colorado, Duke, Harvard, Kansas, Kansas State, Michigan State, Oregon State, TCU, Utah, Virginia Tech, Washington State and others.
He is Notre Dame’s fourth defensive line commitment of the 2021 class, although there is reason to believe that Mansfield (Texas) Legacy pass rusher David Abiara will move off of his Irish verbal.
Rivals ranks Schweitzer as No. 41 player in California and the nation’s No. 26 weak-side defensive end. Listed at 6-4, 215 pounds, Schweitzer offers the ideal athleticism and skill for the vyper position.
As a junior in 2019, Schweitzer posted 130 total tackles, nine tackles for loss, two sacks and three interceptions. He also averaged 17.5 yards on eight receptions, with one touchdown, as a tight end.
Los Gatos (Calif.) High won the CCS championship last year and at a final record of 12-2. They lost once in the regular season and eventually lost to Cardinal Newman in the NorCal championship.
Schweitzer is commit No. 18 of Notre Dame’s 2021 class and the ninth on defense.
