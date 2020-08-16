Notre Dame landed a surprise commit on Sunday evening. Los Gatos (Calif.) High defensive end Will Schweitzer announced his decommitment from Nebraska on Sunday afternoon and quickly turned around with a pledge to the Fighting Irish. Schweitzer never announced an offer from the Fighting Irish, which is what made the commitment come so out of the blue, but it’s clear that Notre Dame worked hard to flip him from his Cornhuskers’ pledge, which he originally made June 11.

Schweitzer, Rivals’ No. 26 weak-side defensive end nationally out of Los Gatos (Calif.) High, announced his pledge to Notre Dame after he decommitted from Nebraska.

His offer from Notre Dame was the one he was waiting for. He had been in contact with recruiting coordinator Brian Polian and defensive coordinator Clark Lea earlier this spring, but the Irish staff didn’t offer him at that point. But communication between Notre Dame and Schweitzer recently heated up. Schweitzer held offers from Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Boise State, Cal, Colorado, Duke, Harvard, Kansas, Kansas State, Michigan State, Oregon State, TCU, Utah, Virginia Tech, Washington State and others. He is Notre Dame’s fourth defensive line commitment of the 2021 class, although there is reason to believe that Mansfield (Texas) Legacy pass rusher David Abiara will move off of his Irish verbal.