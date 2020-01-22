Notre Dame Making Its Push For 2021 Safety Justin Walters
The recruiting process slowed down a bit for Bollingbrook (Ill.) High class of 2021 safety Justin Walters during the holiday season, but it picked right back up once he got back in school in January.
Some of the schools contacting the 6-1, 170-pounder the most include Duke, Michigan State, Minnesota, Northwestern and Notre Dame.
The Irish are considered by some as the favorite to win Walters' recruitment, and the staff is making a big effort to land the hard-hitting safety. It was originally offensive coordinator Tommy Rees, who recruits Chicago for the Irish, recruiting Walters, but now it is safeties coach Terry Joseph leading the charge for Notre Dame.
Their contact has picked up in recent weeks as well, with Notre Dame talking to him at least once a week.
