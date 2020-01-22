News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-22 07:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Notre Dame Making Its Push For 2021 Safety Justin Walters

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@BGI_MikeSinger

The recruiting process slowed down a bit for Bollingbrook (Ill.) High class of 2021 safety Justin Walters during the holiday season, but it picked right back up once he got back in school in January.

Some of the schools contacting the 6-1, 170-pounder the most include Duke, Michigan State, Minnesota, Northwestern and Notre Dame.

The Irish are considered by some as the favorite to win Walters' recruitment, and the staff is making a big effort to land the hard-hitting safety. It was originally offensive coordinator Tommy Rees, who recruits Chicago for the Irish, recruiting Walters, but now it is safeties coach Terry Joseph leading the charge for Notre Dame.

Get a FREE 60-day trial using promo code Irish60

Notre Dame offered Justin Walters last September.
Notre Dame offered Justin Walters last September.

Their contact has picked up in recent weeks as well, with Notre Dame talking to him at least once a week.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}