1. Thomas is going to be a consistent and productive wide receiver for the Fighting Irish. His highlight tape isn’t as electric as other highly regarded receiver prospects you’ll see, but that’s in large part due to the fact that he just hasn’t had great quarterback play so far in his high school career. That will change this fall after MJ Morris, the nation’s No. 2 dual-threat quarterback, transferred in. Thomas’ film is still impressive, though, because he has nice size at 6-2, 205 pounds, great hands, above-average speed and playmaking ability. Thomas hasn’t put up monster numbers at the high school level yet, but he’s a well-rounded receiver who shows the skill set to do it all.