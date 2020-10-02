 Commit Impact: What Landing Jayden Thomas Means For Notre Dame Fighting Irish Football
football

Commit Impact: What Landing Jayden Thomas Means For Notre Dame

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@Rivals_Singer
Notre Dame’s newest commitment in the 2021 class is Atlanta Pace Academy’s Jayden Thomas, the No. 36 wide receiver and No. 195 overall player in the country per Rivals. BlueandGold.com recruiting insider Mike Singer breaks down what his pledge means for the Fighting Irish.

Atlanta Pace Academy wide receiver and Notre Dame commit Jayden Thomas
Thomas is one of the best wide receivers in the Southeast.

1. Thomas is going to be a consistent and productive wide receiver for the Fighting Irish. His highlight tape isn’t as electric as other highly regarded receiver prospects you’ll see, but that’s in large part due to the fact that he just hasn’t had great quarterback play so far in his high school career. That will change this fall after MJ Morris, the nation’s No. 2 dual-threat quarterback, transferred in. Thomas’ film is still impressive, though, because he has nice size at 6-2, 205 pounds, great hands, above-average speed and playmaking ability. Thomas hasn’t put up monster numbers at the high school level yet, but he’s a well-rounded receiver who shows the skill set to do it all.

