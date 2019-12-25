Notre Dame Offer A "Big Deal" To 2021 DE Jason Onye
Notre Dame assistant coach Mike Elston is really starting to expand his defensive line board in the 2021 class.
Elston has dished out a few new offers in recent weeks, including Warwick (R.I.) Bishop Hendricken School's Jason Onye, a 6-4, 250-pound three-star defensive end.
"I've been talking to Coach Elston and Coach Kearney for a while now," Onye told Blue & Gold Illustrated. "Coach Elston came to my school to talk to my coaches and get to know more background at me. [On Dec. 18], I called Coach Elston, which is a usual thing I do, and he offered me a scholarship from Notre Dame, which was a big deal for me."
While Notre Dame was signing its class of 2020, Elston extended the offer to Onye, who was really excited to earn the offer from the Fighting Irish.
