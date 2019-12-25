Notre Dame assistant coach Mike Elston is really starting to expand his defensive line board in the 2021 class.

Elston has dished out a few new offers in recent weeks, including Warwick (R.I.) Bishop Hendricken School's Jason Onye, a 6-4, 250-pound three-star defensive end.

"I've been talking to Coach Elston and Coach Kearney for a while now," Onye told Blue & Gold Illustrated. "Coach Elston came to my school to talk to my coaches and get to know more background at me. [On Dec. 18], I called Coach Elston, which is a usual thing I do, and he offered me a scholarship from Notre Dame, which was a big deal for me."