News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-25 08:36:17 -0600') }} football Edit

Notre Dame Offer A "Big Deal" To 2021 DE Jason Onye

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@BGI_MikeSinger

Notre Dame assistant coach Mike Elston is really starting to expand his defensive line board in the 2021 class.

Elston has dished out a few new offers in recent weeks, including Warwick (R.I.) Bishop Hendricken School's Jason Onye, a 6-4, 250-pound three-star defensive end.

"I've been talking to Coach Elston and Coach Kearney for a while now," Onye told Blue & Gold Illustrated. "Coach Elston came to my school to talk to my coaches and get to know more background at me. [On Dec. 18], I called Coach Elston, which is a usual thing I do, and he offered me a scholarship from Notre Dame, which was a big deal for me."

Sign up for BlueandGold.com today and get a FREE $75 Nike gift card

Notre Dame extended an offer to 6-4, 250-pound defensive end Jason Onye a week ago.
Notre Dame extended an offer to 6-4, 250-pound defensive end Jason Onye a week ago. (Ryan Snyder/Blue White Illustrated)

While Notre Dame was signing its class of 2020, Elston extended the offer to Onye, who was really excited to earn the offer from the Fighting Irish.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}