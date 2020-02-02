St. Peters (Mo.) Lutheran of St. Charles defensive tackle and class of 2021 Notre Dame pledge Gabriel Rubio has been a regular around South Bend ever since he committed last summer. He visited for three Fighting Irish home games in the fall and returned to campus Saturday for Notre Dame's Super Bowl Saturday prospect day. "The visit was extremely successful," Rubio said. "I had a great time visiting the campus and the coaches, and most importantly, I had a great time talking to the new recruits and possible future teammates."

Notre Dame DT commit Gabriel Rubio got to hang out with DL coach Mike Elston on Saturday.

Despite his pledge to the Irish, other schools, including a few in the SEC, continue to express interest in Rubio. However, he's locked in with Notre Dame.

"100 percent committed. I'm not changing," stated Rubio. Why is Rubio so strongly committed to Notre Dame? "Mainly Coach [Mike] Elston, the brotherhood, the tradition and academics," answered Rubio. "Everything about Notre Dame makes it a special place. That's the reason I chose it." Rubio is thrilled about the future of the Notre Dame football program. "I'm very excited," he said. "We have some young guys with great potential. Under our coaching staff, I believe we'll be one of the best teams."