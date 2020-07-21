TE Mitchell Evans Reviews Notre Dame Visit
Because of the NCAA’s dead period due to the coronavirus pandemic, college coaches aren’t allowed to see recruits face to face, but there are no rules against prospective student-athletes taking their own self-guided tour of campus.
Wadsworth (Ohio) High class of 2021 tight end Mitchell Evans is the latest recruit to take advantage of an opportunity to see Notre Dame’s campus, spending the weekend in South Bend.
“I loved it,” Evans said. “Beautiful campus and it just seemed right.”
While on campus, Evans was able to bump into Avon (Ind.) High class of 2021 offensive tackle and Notre Dame pledge Blake Fisher, who is the figurehead of the Irish’s recruiting class.
While Evans couldn’t see the staff in-person, getting to meet Fisher is the next best thing.
“He told me some good places to go and see, but we mainly just talked [in general] for a good amount, and he was so flipping cool,” Evans added. “He was really welcoming and made me feel like I was home.”
Evans has been in close contact with the Irish staff and had conversations on the phone with tight ends coach John McNulty following his Notre Dame trip and spoke again on Monday.
Evans and his family left Notre Dame and checked out Michigan State and toured the campus on Sunday.
The 6-7, 240-pounder hasn't announced a public group of top schools other than his top 10 on July 4 but a few are separating from the pack.
“I’m liking Pitt; I’m liking Notre Dame,” Evans recently told BuckeyeScoop.com, an independent site covering Ohio State. “I really like Georgia Tech and Louisville. For that fifth spot, it’s really Michigan State and Indiana fighting for it.”
Evans would like to visit a couple more schools before making a decision.
As a junior, Evans caught 19 passes for 306 yards and seven touchdowns, plus had three rushing attempts for 61 yards and a touchdown.
----
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @Rivals_Singer, @PatrickEngel_, @ToddBurlage and @AndrewMentock.
• Like us on Facebook.