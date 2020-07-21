Because of the NCAA’s dead period due to the coronavirus pandemic, college coaches aren’t allowed to see recruits face to face, but there are no rules against prospective student-athletes taking their own self-guided tour of campus. Wadsworth (Ohio) High class of 2021 tight end Mitchell Evans is the latest recruit to take advantage of an opportunity to see Notre Dame’s campus, spending the weekend in South Bend.

Evans (left) met Irish offensive tackle pledge Blake Fisher (right) during his visit over the weekend.

“I loved it,” Evans said. “Beautiful campus and it just seemed right.” While on campus, Evans was able to bump into Avon (Ind.) High class of 2021 offensive tackle and Notre Dame pledge Blake Fisher, who is the figurehead of the Irish’s recruiting class. While Evans couldn’t see the staff in-person, getting to meet Fisher is the next best thing. “He told me some good places to go and see, but we mainly just talked [in general] for a good amount, and he was so flipping cool,” Evans added. “He was really welcoming and made me feel like I was home.” Evans has been in close contact with the Irish staff and had conversations on the phone with tight ends coach John McNulty following his Notre Dame trip and spoke again on Monday.