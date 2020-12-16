Oh the joys of National Signing Day.

Notre Dame announced at 11:23 a.m. ET that Mishawaka (Ind.) Penn quarterback Ron Powlus III had signed with the Fighting Irish.

It’s not a surprise that Powlus’ destination is just down the road at Notre Dame and will follow his father, Ron, who played quarterback for the Irish from 1994-97, was a two-time captain and is currently the Associate Athletics Director for football.

But is a surprise considering that it came out of left field on National Signing Day.

“I will be continuing my athletic and academic career at the University of Notre Dame,” Powlus said at his signing day ceremony. “I would like to thank my Penn football family and Coach Cory [Yeoman] for pushing me to get better. I would also like to thank my family and parents for supporting me. Go Irish.”