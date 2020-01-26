Pickerington (Ohio) Central class of 2021 wide receiver Lorenzo Styles Jr. surprised a lot of Buckeye fans when he committed to Notre Dame over Ohio State, his father's alma mater, back in October.

Other schools, including Ohio State, continue to do their best to sway the 6-1, 170-pound four-star playmaker from the Fighting Irish, but Styles says he's firm with his Notre Dame pledge.

"I'm still 100 percent," he said. "There have been some schools asking me to take officials, but I'm only planning on taking an official to Notre Dame.