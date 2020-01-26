News More News
Lorenzo Styles Enjoying The Notre Dame Committed Life

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Pickerington (Ohio) Central class of 2021 wide receiver Lorenzo Styles Jr. surprised a lot of Buckeye fans when he committed to Notre Dame over Ohio State, his father's alma mater, back in October.

Other schools, including Ohio State, continue to do their best to sway the 6-1, 170-pound four-star playmaker from the Fighting Irish, but Styles says he's firm with his Notre Dame pledge.

"I'm still 100 percent," he said. "There have been some schools asking me to take officials, but I'm only planning on taking an official to Notre Dame.

Elite WR Lorenzo Styles picked Notre Dame over a couple dozen other schools back in October.
"I just really haven't responded [to other coaches]. I feel comfortable with Notre Dame. I'll most likely take my official visit with the rest of the Notre Dame commits."

