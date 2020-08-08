WATCH: BlueandGold.com Breaks Down New Commit Rocco Spindler
Notre Dame added a huge commitment to its 2021 class on Saturday when Clarkston (Mich.) High offensive guard Rocco Spindler pledged to the Fighting Irish.
BlueandGold.com breaks down what this commitment means for Notre Dame in the video below.
