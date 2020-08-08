 WATCH: BlueandGold.com Breaks Down New Notre Dame Fighting Irish Football Commit Rocco Spindler
WATCH: BlueandGold.com Breaks Down New Commit Rocco Spindler

Patrick Engel & Mike Singer
Staff
Notre Dame added a huge commitment to its 2021 class on Saturday when Clarkston (Mich.) High offensive guard Rocco Spindler pledged to the Fighting Irish.

BlueandGold.com breaks down what this commitment means for Notre Dame in the video below.

CLICK HERE TO JOIN THE CONVERSATION IN ROCKNE’S ROUNDTABLE!

