Notre Dame landed Warwick (R.I.) Bishop Hendricken School class of 2021 defensive end Jason Onye back in May. He picked the Irish over the likes of Arizona, Duke, Kentucky, Michigan, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Tennessee and Virginia Tech.

Onye is listed by Rivals at 248 pounds but reports that he’s close to 265 pounds. What position he could end up at is something that will be discussed shortly, but one thing is for certain – Onye stands out.

“He jumps off the screen,” former Notre Dame linebacker Mike Goolsby (2000-04) and current BlueandGold.com football analyst said. “’Prototypical’ is probably a word that gets overused with prospects, but he has that prototypical size with his length. That’s the first thing that really grabs you when you watch the tape.