Why Notre Dame Fans Should Be Fired Up About Jason Onye
Notre Dame landed Warwick (R.I.) Bishop Hendricken School class of 2021 defensive end Jason Onye back in May. He picked the Irish over the likes of Arizona, Duke, Kentucky, Michigan, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Tennessee and Virginia Tech.
Onye is listed by Rivals at 248 pounds but reports that he’s close to 265 pounds. What position he could end up at is something that will be discussed shortly, but one thing is for certain – Onye stands out.
“He jumps off the screen,” former Notre Dame linebacker Mike Goolsby (2000-04) and current BlueandGold.com football analyst said. “’Prototypical’ is probably a word that gets overused with prospects, but he has that prototypical size with his length. That’s the first thing that really grabs you when you watch the tape.
“Secondly, you can see how raw he is. He’s unpolished and doesn’t have many pass rush moves. Even his stance needs some cleaning up. He can run, he’s big and he’s long – that’s basically what you’ve got at this point. He’s only played for a couple years. If he’s got the right makeup in terms of a desire to be great, I’d love to see where this kid is at in a couple years.”
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news