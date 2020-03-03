Notre Dame TE Coach John McNulty Makes Contact With Berrong, Signees
Notre Dame decided on longtime NFL assistant coach John McNulty as its tight ends coach weeks ago, but it wasn't until Monday afternoon when the Fighting Irish officially announced the hire of the Scranton, Pa. native.
Within 30 minutes of the announcement, McNulty was already on the phone with Hartwell (Ga.) Hart County class of 2021 tight end and Notre Dame pledge Cane Berrong.
"It was great," Berrong said of his first conversation with McNulty. "It's great to finally talk to him. He's a nice guy. I had already heard good things about him.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news