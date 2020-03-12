On Thursday afternoon, Avon (Ind.) High and Notre Dame offensive lineman commit Blake Fisher announced that he received an invite to the 2021 All-American Bowl. And now, the 6-6, 330-pounder has committed to playing in the postseason all-star game, per his Twitter account. Fisher is the second Irish commit in the 2021 class to pledge to the All-American Bowl, joining Athens (Ga.) Academy wide receiver Deion Colzie, who committed to the game last fall.

Tight end commit Cane Berrong will play in the Under Armour All-American Game, while Fisher and defensive tackle verbal Gabriel Rubio will participate in the Hall Of Fame World Bowl. Fisher ranks as the No. 20 overall prospect and No. 3 offensive tackle in the country per Rivals. Additionally, he's listed as the top recruit in the state of Indiana. Rivals recently wrote that Fisher is one of a few prospects on the cusp of five-star status.