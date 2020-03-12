Notre Dame Pledge Blake Fisher Commits To Prestigious All-Star Game
On Thursday afternoon, Avon (Ind.) High and Notre Dame offensive lineman commit Blake Fisher announced that he received an invite to the 2021 All-American Bowl.
And now, the 6-6, 330-pounder has committed to playing in the postseason all-star game, per his Twitter account.
Fisher is the second Irish commit in the 2021 class to pledge to the All-American Bowl, joining Athens (Ga.) Academy wide receiver Deion Colzie, who committed to the game last fall.
Tight end commit Cane Berrong will play in the Under Armour All-American Game, while Fisher and defensive tackle verbal Gabriel Rubio will participate in the Hall Of Fame World Bowl.
Fisher ranks as the No. 20 overall prospect and No. 3 offensive tackle in the country per Rivals. Additionally, he's listed as the top recruit in the state of Indiana.
Rivals recently wrote that Fisher is one of a few prospects on the cusp of five-star status.
"The size/athleticism combination for Fisher is outstanding – he is a mammoth offensive tackle who can move, get second level and locate in space," opined Rivals.com Midwest analyst Josh Helmholdt. "That is a recipe for success at the tackle position.
Fisher committed to Notre Dame last June over the likes of Alabama, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State and many others. He is completely firm in his pledge to the Fighting Irish and actively recruits other prospects to join him in South Bend.
Per the official AAB website, it is attended by 40,000 spectators and watched live on NBC by nearly 5 million viewers, it serves as a platform for recognizing high school excellence through the bowl and the respective communities of each All-American.
