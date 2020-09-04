Normally before a player commits to a school, they visit their university of choice usually at least once and have the chance to feel it out and see if the given school is the place for them. More often than not, most high-profile athletes go on visits to several schools they are interested in. This was not the case for Notre Dame 2021 defensive end commit Jason Onye and most athletes in his class. COVID-19 has made many things difficult in the world and while college football recruiting does not rank highly on the scale of importance, it does matter. Early this week, Onye and his family had the chance to finally visit Notre Dame all the way from Warwick (R.I.), and they were blown away.

The 6-5, 248-pounder wasn't able to see South Bend before committing to the Irish in May.

“It was great. South Bend, the city itself, exceeded all of my expectations,” Onye said. “Everyone was awesome to me; the community base is really nice.” The 6-5, 248-pounder still could not have the full visit he wanted due to NCAA restrictions, but he made the most of what he could see on the Notre Dame campus. “I got to see the Basilica, the Grotto and the new football facility as well but I couldn’t go in because of the restrictions,” Onye explained. In many ways it was closure for the Rhode Island star, knowing that Notre Dame was everything the staff told him it would be, and more.