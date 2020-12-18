1. I had the chance to see Gee play in early September. The primary purpose of seeing Woodward Academy play was to check out 2022 running back Damari Alston, who the Irish offered several months ago, but of course I had my eyes on Gee as well. He was committed to LSU at the time, but was still fresh in my mind as a former Notre Dame target.

The thing that stands out initially about Gee is just how big he is as a defensive back. He’s very bit of 6-3, 190 pounds, and he is no doubt a physical, versatile player. Gee is a perfect fit in Notre Dame‘s defense. Players who are long, rangy, tackle well and have the ability to play multiple spots thrive in the Irish’s defense, and he can play a number of positions.