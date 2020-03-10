There would have to be some pretty crazy circumstances to occur in order for Tyler Buchner to not end up signing with Notre Dame.

The 6-2, 210-pound quarterback from La Jolla (Calif.) The Bishop's School committed to Notre Dame in March of 2019, nearly two years before he's allowed to sign a letter of intent. And Buchner, who Rivals ranks as the No. 43 overall prospect and No. 2 dual-threat quarterback in the nation, is firmly committed to the Fighting Irish.

"It's just as strong as it's ever been," Buchner said of his Notre Dame pledge. "I can't wait to get up there this spring. I'm ready to recruit guys to build the best class we can."

Notre Dame has seven commitments in the 2021 class, five of whom are ranked as top 100 prospects per Rivals. The Irish pledges are building a strong connection.

"We're getting closer every week," Buchner noted. "I've met everyone, except for Justin Walters, who just committed [last month]. I'm excited to meet him whenever that comes. We all talk when we can, and I know Notre Dame sent out a really sick graphic of all of us. We were all talking about that."