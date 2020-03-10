Notre Dame QB Commit Tyler Buchner Working To Build Elite Class
There would have to be some pretty crazy circumstances to occur in order for Tyler Buchner to not end up signing with Notre Dame.
The 6-2, 210-pound quarterback from La Jolla (Calif.) The Bishop's School committed to Notre Dame in March of 2019, nearly two years before he's allowed to sign a letter of intent. And Buchner, who Rivals ranks as the No. 43 overall prospect and No. 2 dual-threat quarterback in the nation, is firmly committed to the Fighting Irish.
"It's just as strong as it's ever been," Buchner said of his Notre Dame pledge. "I can't wait to get up there this spring. I'm ready to recruit guys to build the best class we can."
Notre Dame has seven commitments in the 2021 class, five of whom are ranked as top 100 prospects per Rivals. The Irish pledges are building a strong connection.
"We're getting closer every week," Buchner noted. "I've met everyone, except for Justin Walters, who just committed [last month]. I'm excited to meet him whenever that comes. We all talk when we can, and I know Notre Dame sent out a really sick graphic of all of us. We were all talking about that."
Buchner has a couple of very talented wide receiver commits in his class in Pickerington (Ohio) Central's Lorenzo Styles and Athens (Ga.) Academy's Deion Colzie.
"I threw with Styles at camp the first time we met," said Buchner. "He's so fast and he can make plays all over the field -- same with Deion. He's dunking all the time in basketball and is clearly a really good athlete. I'm really excited to throw to those two guys."
Notre Dame has a four-star tight end pledge in Hartwell (Ga.) Hart County's Cane Berrong. Buchner was able to meet him during the USC game last October.
"I talk to him, and he's a beast too," added Buchner, "I love how he blocks and works really, really hard."
Beside Buchner, Avon (Ind.) High offensive lineman Blake Fisher is the probably the most well-known commit thus far in Notre Dame's class. Buchner recognizes and appreciates Fisher's efforts in helping the Irish build the 2021 class.
"Blake is the man," stated Buchner. "He works his tail off on the recruiting trail. I think he deserves a spot on the staff pay roll. But yeah, the kid is great and he's a stud obviously on the field. He's a really great, kind guy off the field."
