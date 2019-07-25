MS: What was it about Notre Dame that made you feel comfortable with your son going there?

SB: Obviously, there's the academics. His goal is to own his own business and maybe be a strength coach in college or a trainer like they do at 180Sports. It was either go to a school and major in exercise science or go to Notre Dame and do a business major. I think the route that he's going to end up taking is the business management/leadership with a minor in entrepreneurship. The big thing was the degree from Notre Dame.

With Penn State, Michigan, and some of those others schools that we were looking into, they use the tight end well. The rosters came down to Penn State and Notre Dame. By the time Cane gets to Notre Dame, there will be a couple guys he can learn from with George Tackas and Tommy Tremble. So that was another thing.

When we went there and met with Brian Polian, he basically told us that they're not a football factory. They don't have athletic dorms. Cane will have to get himself up in the morning and get to practice. If he transitions [to the NFL], he'll be better off because he'll be used to taking care of himself. We really liked that and the fact that he'll get the full college experience. He'll live with another student and be able to develop relationships with students on campus.

We like Coach Long. Cane has been talking to him quite a bit and I've talked to him some. We feel really comfortable with letting him go up there and it being 11 hours away. The tradition, gold helmets, we love Notre Dame.

MS: Tell me about Cane as a young man. He seems like a really great kid.

SB: He's a good kid. He stays out of trouble. He goes to the beat of his own drum. IMG approached us about going to school there when we were at the Ray Lewis Camp, but Cane wanted to finish what he started at Hart County. He does his own thing. He stays focused on what his goals are. He writes down his goals, so when he committed to Notre Dame, the first thing we had to do was move on to the next thing. We took a little exhale and break, but we reassessed where we were, and now he has new goals for the season and his body.

