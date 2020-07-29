BlueAndGold - WATCH: BlueandGold.com Staff Breaks Down New Commit Logan Diggs

WATCH: BlueandGold.com Staff Breaks Down New Commit Logan Diggs
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
BlueandGold.com’s Mike Singer and Patrick Engel discuss the new running back commitment from Metairie (La.) Rummel’s Logan Diggs, and how his pledge came together for the Fighting Irish.
Watch the video below and please subscribe to us on YouTube!
----
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @Rivals_Singer, @PatrickEngel_, @ToddBurlage and @AndrewMentock.
• Like us on Facebook.