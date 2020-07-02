Closing Thoughts On Tyler Buchner, Elite 11 Finals
The Elite 11 Finals have come and gone, and there is plenty to discuss.
BlueandGold.com recruiting insider Mike Singer saw every pass La Mesa (Calif.) Helix Charter quarterback and Notre Dame commit Tyler Buchner threw during the week, and shares his takeaways.
Nothing To Overreact About
The Elite 11 Finals this week was the first notable football event that I can think of that’s happened in quite some time. Notre Dame fans had their eyes all over this event.
It was a three-day competition, but there honestly wasn’t much action to take place. The quarterbacks probably threw around 20-30 routes on air day one. The following evening was their prospect’s “pro day” simulation where they marched down the field throwing routes on air — 19 in total — and the first few were very simple, short throws.
And the final day, 20 quarterbacks went through a target challenge, which my colleagues and I in attendance nicknamed the gauntlet, as it was a test of endurance more than anything. According to my count, Buchner threw 32 passes during that challenge.
So in all, Buchner threw somewhere around 80 passes over three days. A lot has been made by Irish fans (and probably some media too) about how Buchner performed and how his mechanics looked (more on that coming up), but it’s nothing to overreact about.
The Elite 11 Finals are not just about the drills and work on the field. There were X’s and O’s instruction with the coaches, headlined by former NFL quarterback Trent Dilfer, and valuable off the field lessons as well.
