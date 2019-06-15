Notre Dame Commitment Profile: 2021 DL Gabriel Rubio
Soon after Notre Dame offered St. Peters (Mo.) Lutheran of St. Charles defensive tackle Gabriel Rubio on May 26, the Fighting Irish became the top school in his recruitment. And today, the 6-foot-5, 280-pounder announced his pledge to the Fighting Irish.
Rubio visited Notre Dame this weekend for the Lineman's Challenge camp and announced the good news for Notre Dame's 2021 class while in South Bend.
"I was told at an early age that everyone's recruiting path is different," Rubio tweeted. "I've said from the beginning that I'm not trying to collect offers...I'm focused on finding the one that is perfect for me.
"I would like to thank every teacher, coach, trainer, teammate, and friend who has had a hand in my development both on and off the field. The person that I have become is a direct reflection of your effort and care. I would like to thank my family for investing their all into me! I pray that I continue to make you all proud! Most importantly, I want to thank God for blessing me with both the gifts I have discovered and the gifts that are yet to come!
"After much prayer and reflection I would like to announce that I am committing to the University of Notre Dame! #GoIrish!
OFFER LIST: Georgia, LSU, Louisville, Michigan State, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Texas A&M, Cal, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas, Kentucky, Minnesota, Missouri, Vanderbilt
STATS: 44 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 5 sacks, 4 caused fumbles, 1 fumble recovery, and 2 blocked PATs ... 2 Way starter and team captain since entering high school, two-time all conference both ways ... All-district defensive line, all-region defensive line, and team leadership award ... President of Student Council for 21’ and AAA conference captain and ambassador.
ANALYSIS: "Rubio is a massive young defender that measured in this spring at 6-5½ and 288 pounds. He'll be over 300 pounds before he enrolls at Notre Dame, and his combination of length and mass is exactly what Notre Dame needs more of up front. It has landed plenty of quick, penetrating players, but Rubio gives Notre Dame a power player that can eat up space, dominate the run game and force teams to double him.
"His burst off the line, powerful hands and high motor allow him to eat up the run game. He projects quite well to the nose tackle position in the Irish defense." - Blue & Gold Illustrated Football Analyst Bryan Driskell
QUOTABLE: “Notre Dame is very historic,” Rubio said. “I like that. They hold onto their traditions. I like the campus. They have a great team. They have great coaches, especially head coach Brian Kelly. They have the family atmosphere I’m looking for. They have a band of brothers.”
Notre Dame 2021 Commitment List
2021 Commits By Position
1 - Quarterback
0 - Running Back
0 - Wide Receiver
0 - Tight End
1 - Offensive Linemen
1 - Defensive Linemen
0 - Linebacker
0 - Cornerback
0 - Safety
Where Are They From?
1 - California
1 - Florida
1 - Missouri
Rubio Highlights
----
