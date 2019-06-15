Soon after Notre Dame offered St. Peters (Mo.) Lutheran of St. Charles defensive tackle Gabriel Rubio on May 26, the Fighting Irish became the top school in his recruitment. And today, the 6-foot-5, 280-pounder announced his pledge to the Fighting Irish.

Rubio visited Notre Dame this weekend for the Lineman's Challenge camp and announced the good news for Notre Dame's 2021 class while in South Bend.

"I was told at an early age that everyone's recruiting path is different," Rubio tweeted. "I've said from the beginning that I'm not trying to collect offers...I'm focused on finding the one that is perfect for me.

"I would like to thank every teacher, coach, trainer, teammate, and friend who has had a hand in my development both on and off the field. The person that I have become is a direct reflection of your effort and care. I would like to thank my family for investing their all into me! I pray that I continue to make you all proud! Most importantly, I want to thank God for blessing me with both the gifts I have discovered and the gifts that are yet to come!

"After much prayer and reflection I would like to announce that I am committing to the University of Notre Dame! #GoIrish!