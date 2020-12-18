Commit Impact: What Landing Audric Estime Means For Notre Dame
Notre Dame added Montvale (N.J.) St. Joseph’s running back Audric Estime on the final day of the early signing period, flipping him from Michigan State. BlueandGold.com recruiting insider Mike Singer breaks down what the new addition means for the Fighting Irish.
1. Notre Dame’s newest commitment is one heck of an athlete. Estime is listed at 6-0, 215 pounds and is a bruiser, but don’t call him a power back because this young man will also out-run you. I’ve watched a lot of running back tape this year, and Estime might be my favorite back I’ve seen. That’s not to say he’s the best out there, but his combination of size, speed, power and athleticism is hard to find. He reminds me of a smaller version of Brandon Jacobs, who led the New York Giants to a pair of Super Bowl wins, as both have power and are deceptively fast. Estime is such a good downhill runner and also reminds me some of former Irish commit and current USC running back Markese Stepp.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news