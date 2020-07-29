The wait to see who Notre Dame’s running back in the 2021 class is now over. Metairie (La.) Rummel ball carrier Logan Diggs took to social media to announce his pledge to the Fighting Irish, picking Brian Kelly’s program over Arizona, Colorado, Michigan State, Ole Miss, Nebraska, Oklahoma State, USC and many others. "I believe my future in South Bend will be great," Diggs said. "You can expect someone who’s gonna come in with a chip on his shoulder ready to work. I am going to compete and work hard for everything I want. (I'm) ready to prove everyone who has doubted me wrong." Diggs has never been on a recruiting trip to South Bend, and with the dead period being extended through the end of August he wouldn’t be able to get up on campus any time soon to meet with the coaching staff in person.

But because of Notre Dame’s need for him in its running back room and what it can offer off the field, Diggs decided to go ahead and make his pledge to the Fighting Irish. “They’ve opened my eyes to how it’s much bigger than football,” Diggs said. “They want to build you as a young man and not just a football player. They want to make sure everything is set up for you after football and make sure you get your degree. That’s their priority.” Last season as a junior, Diggs rushed for 924 yards in 13 games at 5.6 yards per carry. He also had 26 receptions for 186 yards. He scored five rushing touchdowns and four by reception.