Reports surfaced in the spring that Pickerington (Ohio) Central wide receiver Lorenzo Styles may be wavering in his commitment to the Fighting Irish that he gave last October. In a Zoom interview with BlueandGold.com, Styles affirmed that he is solid with his pledge. “I’m 100 percent with Notre Dame right now,” Styles said. “I feel really good with my recruitment.”

Other schools have worked to get him away from his commitment to the Irish — including Michigan — but Styles is respectful in telling college coaches that he is solid with Notre Dame. “A little while ago, my phone was just ringing a lot because schools were able to call you,” Styles said. “I’m just honest with coaches and tell them I feel really comfortable with Notre Dame. Taking visits to Notre Dame was the biggest thing in my recruitment. “I’m not taking any other visits. I feel really good with where I’m at with my recruitment.” The Notre Dame staff is recruiting Styles just as hard as they did before he committed. Keeping him committed and landing his signature come December is a key to the Fighting Irish’s 2021 class. “Coach [Brian] Kelly actually just texted me while we were on this interview,” Styles said. “Me and Coach [Del] Alexander talk a lot, and I’ve been hearing from Coach Kelly every couple of days. We have a really good relationship.” Along with continuing to build an already strong relationship, the Notre Dame staff and Styles are conversing about what’s next.