Metairie (La.) Rummel class of 2021 running back Logan Diggs announced his commitment to Notre Dame July 29. He told Rivals that his decision came down to Arizona State, Memphis, Ole Miss, USC and the Fighting Irish. “It took a lot of thinking and patience,” Diggs said about his decision-making process. “I sat down with my parents, talked about the schools I was interested in, did research and looked up the facts. I talked a lot to Coach Terry [Joseph], and he opened up my eyes to Notre Dame. I trust him. “Of course, I love the academics, plus the tradition and how they’re family oriented. The connections there are deeper than football.”

Diggs, Notre Dame’s lone running back commit in the 2021 class, is listed as a three-star recruit and the No. 29 ball carrier in the country. (Sam Spiegelman)

Notre Dame’s coaches recruit specific areas, but for the most part the assistant coaches recruit student-athletes at their position and are more secondary recruiters for the prospects in their regions. That wasn’t the case with Diggs. The talented running back from the Pelican State formed a very close connection with safeties coach Terry Joseph — who, like Diggs, hails from New Orleans. “He really made my decision way easier than it was at first,” Diggs said of Joseph. “He was one of the primary reasons I chose Notre Dame. He kept it real with me since day one and told me what to expect. He’s from New Orleans, so he’s told me his experiences and how he adapted to the culture up there. “He said I’m really going to like it. Being from New Orleans, this is one of the best things he ever did for himself, and he knows for a fact that this can really change my life.” The weekend prior to announcing his decision, Diggs was out of town with his family. That was when he and his parents came to the decision to commit to Notre Dame, and on Monday Diggs gave Joseph a call to inform him that he wanted to join the Irish’s 2021 class. “At the end of the call, I told him that I have some good news for him,” Diggs recalled. “He said, ‘What’s that?’ I told him I was ready to commit. He was really excited.”