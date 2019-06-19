Rivals.com released its list of top 100 recruits in the 2021 class on Tuesday, and new Notre Dame offensive tackle commit Blake Fisher checked in at No. 14.

Fisher committed to the Irish last weekend during a campus visit, picking Notre Dame over 29 other programs. He is clearly an elite prospect not only in the eyes of the Rivals.com analyst, but in the eyes of many college coaches.

Fisher is a national prospect, which was something he didn't see coming.

"Yeah it's pretty crazy,” Fisher said of the recruiting process. “I never expected myself to be in this position, honestly. Coming into high school, I didn't know too much about recruiting and college football and how you get there.

"It's a blessing. Not everyone gets to be in the position that I'm in. Number one, I just need to make sure I stay humble and level-headed at all times."