BlueAndGold - Jayden Thomas ready to honor grandmother with commitment

Grandmother Gracie will celebrate her birthday Friday October 2, and Atlanta (Ga.) Pace Academy four-star wide receiver Jayden Thomas plans to honor her with his commitment.

She has played a big role in his life and he is excited to do what he's been dreaming of for a long time on her special day.

"This is definitely special for me to do this for her," said Thomas. "She has always been that woman in my life that had been there. She has been with me my whole life, she lived with me for a while, and like any other grandmother, she has spoiled me.

"I have always been a grandmother's boy. Having her around every day living us for many years, we bonded so close, and I really want to make her proud.

"I haven't gotten to see her in a while because of covid, so this is going to be very special for me. I can't wait."