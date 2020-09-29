BlueAndGold - Jayden Thomas ready to honor grandmother with commitment

Jayden Thomas ready to honor grandmother with commitment
Grandmother Gracie will celebrate her birthday Friday October 2, and Atlanta (Ga.) Pace Academy four-star wide receiver Jayden Thomas plans to honor her with his commitment.
She has played a big role in his life and he is excited to do what he's been dreaming of for a long time on her special day.
"This is definitely special for me to do this for her," said Thomas. "She has always been that woman in my life that had been there. She has been with me my whole life, she lived with me for a while, and like any other grandmother, she has spoiled me.
"I have always been a grandmother's boy. Having her around every day living us for many years, we bonded so close, and I really want to make her proud.
"I haven't gotten to see her in a while because of covid, so this is going to be very special for me. I can't wait."
Thomas has trimmed his list to three finalists; Arkansas, Georgia and Notre Dame. All three schools made strong cases, and strong relationships have formed.
One relationship that grew a little stronger helped one school pull away.
"I love coach Sam Pittman at Arkansas and he is a big reason why Arkansas stayed in this with me. The guy he is, how down to earth he is, and I really do love him.
"Coach Hankton and coach Kirby Smart are great guys, and great coaches, plus Georgia is the home team, so they were always up there.
"Notre Dame has a great community and the connection I have with coach Alexander is big for me.
"It came down to relationships, how schools recruited me and just how I felt. Things really started to become clear late in the summer and I am ready to tell everyone now."
He's actually been ready. Thomas was just waiting for that special day to let the world know. It has been hard for him to keep it in, but later this week, all will know.
"I have kind of known for maybe a month or so, and now I can let it out on my grandmother's birthday," said Thomas.
"I want to put recruiting behind me, focus on the season and make my decision public so everyone knows what I am thinking and how I am feeling. The beginning of the recruiting process was difficult, and I had different schools up there, but I have found my future home, and everyone will know where that is Friday."