Just 11 days aho, Notre Dame 2021 tight end commit Mitchell Evans was on campus to visit before the Irish took on Clemson on November 7. Evans coordinated his trip with fellow 2021 Notre Dame commits Blake Fisher and Justin Walters to hang out pregame and take in the scene. Evans had visited Notre Dame before, but he had never seen an atmosphere like the one he was witnessing pregame as fans were excited to see Notre Dame take on No. 1 Clemson. The Irish commit was nearly overwhelmed by the excitement surrounding the game before kickoff and could not believe what he saw after the Irish got the win. Sign up for BlueandGold.com today and get a FREE $75 Nike gift card

Evans (left) met up with Blake Fisher (right) earlier this summer.

“Blake, Justin, and I decided to head back onto campus after we won to join in on the celebration,” Evans explained. “It was amazing seeing the excitement and how happy everyone was. I know people didn’t think Notre Dame could get it done, but we did it and I was so excited to be there afterward.” Evans, who had never been to Notre Dame for a gameday experience, thought the energy towards the team was amazing, even considering the stadium was at 25% capacity and there was no tailgating allowed.

The Wadsworth (Ohio) tight end believes that this signature win over Clemson was not a fluke and there are more of these wins in store. “All of us are so excited to continue the tradition here at Notre Dame,” Evans said. “Our 2021 class is going to be special and might even get better after this win. I know Blake’s phone was blowing up with guys asking him about Notre Dame right after we got the win.”