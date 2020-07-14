 Notre Dame Fighting Irish Football Coaching Staff Turning Up The Heat With CB Chance Tucker; Decision Coming Soon?
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-07-14 08:08:25 -0500') }} football Edit

Notre Dame Turning Up The Heat With Chance Tucker; Decision Coming Soon?

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@Rivals_Singer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Encino (Calif.) Crespi class of 2021 defensive back Chance Tucker’s recruitment has blown up during the four-month long recruiting dead period, with 20 of his 21 scholarship offers coming during th...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}