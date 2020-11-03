Blake Fisher started receiving offers from Power Five schools before he entered his sophomore year of high school. And that fall, Michigan, Notre Dame, Oregon, Wisconsin and others extended scholarships to him after seeing his potential.

During the spring evaluation period for college coaches in 2019, more offers poured in for Fisher — from Alabama, Georgia, LSU and Oklahoma to name a few.

On June 15, 2019, Fisher ended his recruitment by giving his pledge to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish while on campus for a visit. Fisher didn’t have to work for more scholarships at that point. His dream of playing major college football was achieved.

Fisher could have taken the easy route with his commitment in hand and a top-100 national ranking per Rivals. But according to the Avon (Ind.) High coaching staff, their star pupil exceeded expectations going into his junior year in 2019 by putting in extra work during the offseason.

“He took bigger strides than I even thought,” offensive line coach Jared Johnson said. “When he was away from us, he’d be working with his buddies. He was getting a lot of reps in the offseason, and when he came in as a junior, I was like, ‘Oh my goodness.’”