Blake Fisher: Notre Dame’s Five-Star Recruit With A Big Personality
Blake Fisher started receiving offers from Power Five schools before he entered his sophomore year of high school. And that fall, Michigan, Notre Dame, Oregon, Wisconsin and others extended scholarships to him after seeing his potential.
During the spring evaluation period for college coaches in 2019, more offers poured in for Fisher — from Alabama, Georgia, LSU and Oklahoma to name a few.
On June 15, 2019, Fisher ended his recruitment by giving his pledge to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish while on campus for a visit. Fisher didn’t have to work for more scholarships at that point. His dream of playing major college football was achieved.
Fisher could have taken the easy route with his commitment in hand and a top-100 national ranking per Rivals. But according to the Avon (Ind.) High coaching staff, their star pupil exceeded expectations going into his junior year in 2019 by putting in extra work during the offseason.
“He took bigger strides than I even thought,” offensive line coach Jared Johnson said. “When he was away from us, he’d be working with his buddies. He was getting a lot of reps in the offseason, and when he came in as a junior, I was like, ‘Oh my goodness.’”
“When he came in as a freshman, we saw the size and potential,” head coach Mark Bless added. “That alone puts someone on the map for recruiting, but when he went into his junior year, he made so much improvement.”
In the summer of 2019, Rivals ranked Fisher as the nation’s No. 14 overall prospect and just outside five-star status. His biggest personal goal was to achieve that extra star.
The 6-6, 330-pounder helped his cause last fall in leading Avon to a 9-1 record and routinely producing highlight plays. This past summer, Fisher attended the Midwest Exposure Camp in Fort Wayne, Ind., but his intentions there were much different than everyone else’s.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news