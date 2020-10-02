Notre Dame has struck again in the Peach State. Atlanta Pace Academy class of 2021 wide receiver Jayden Thomas took to social media to announce his commitment to the Fighting Irish on Friday afternoon. Thomas committed to Notre Dame over Alabama, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Miami, Michigan, Ohio State, Tennessee and Virginia Tech. He also plans to play baseball for Link Jarrett’s Fighting Irish program. “My family and I sat down and had a great talk. They asked me what’s the place for me, and I said Notre Dame.” Thomas told BlueandGold.com about his decision. “It can do it a lot for me academically, culturally, and on the baseball and football fields.”

He came to his decision earlier in September but waited to announce it until Oct. 2, a special day for Thomas’ family. “I’ve kind of known for a while, and with my grandmother’s birthday coming up, why not?” Thomas explained. “I found out where my home would be and wanted to let the world know. I wanted to do something special for her. “She means the world to me. She’s always there for me. I love her to death.” Thomas informed Irish wide receivers coach Del Alexander of his decision to commit. His bond with Alexander was a key part of his decision. “He was really excited,” Thomas said. “He welcomed me into the family. My parents were excited for me; it was a sigh of relief knowing that their son is going to play college football and have an education paid in full. “Over quarantine, our bond really became closer, whether it was on Zoom showing me plays or watching film of my favorite receiver Julio Jones. He’s a family guy and talked to my parents all of the time. He’s really been there for me during my recruiting process.” Notre Dame’s push in April and May put the Irish over the top of other schools. The foundation of their recruitment of Thomas was built in January when Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly visited Pace Academy. “That was his first time coming here,” Thomas said. “We’ve had big-time recruits here, but for him to come down here just for me was pretty cool. It shows how they feel about me.” “Kelly coming was big,” Pace Academy head coach Chris Slade added. “Him making his presence known was huge. Jayden was already excited about Notre Dame, but I think Kelly coming — the head guy has to show his face with the top recruits.