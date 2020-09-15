Rivals100 OL Rocco Spindler Reflects On Notre Dame Commitment
A recruitment with a ton of excitement ended on August 8 when Clarkston (Mich.) High offensive guard Rocco Spindler announced his verbal pledge to Notre Dame.
It's been a little over a month since Spindler, who ranks as the nation's No. 59 overall prospect per Rivals, picked up the Notre Dame hat in front of family, friends and reports at his high school, so we caught up with him to reflect on his commitment.
Mike Singer: What has the past month like of being committed? How much different is?
Rocco Spindler: It’s been awesome. I don’t have to answer 30 phone calls from coaches and professors. The recruiting process was a humbling experience and a great opportunity, but now I’m glad it’s over. I don’t have to respond to text messages as much now. I can be a kid again. I don’t have to do as many interviews anymore.
I’m starting to get a different side of it. I’ve gotten some fan mail. I don’t know how they get my address. It’s a little creepy, but it’s all good. The Notre Dame fans have shown me a lot of love. I’m enjoying being committed to Notre Dame. It was a great journey, and I’m glad I ended up with them.
MS: In hindsight, is there anything in the recruiting process you wish you could have done differently?
