Mike Singer: What has the past month like of being committed? How much different is?

Rocco Spindler: It’s been awesome. I don’t have to answer 30 phone calls from coaches and professors. The recruiting process was a humbling experience and a great opportunity, but now I’m glad it’s over. I don’t have to respond to text messages as much now. I can be a kid again. I don’t have to do as many interviews anymore.

I’m starting to get a different side of it. I’ve gotten some fan mail. I don’t know how they get my address. It’s a little creepy, but it’s all good. The Notre Dame fans have shown me a lot of love. I’m enjoying being committed to Notre Dame. It was a great journey, and I’m glad I ended up with them.

MS: In hindsight, is there anything in the recruiting process you wish you could have done differently?