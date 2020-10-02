Four months after Berrong committed, the Irish landed its first two wide receiver pledges of the 2021 class when Athens (Ga.) Academy’s Deion Colzie and Pickerington (Ohio) Central’s Lorenzo Styles Jr. committed during the weekend of the USC game last October.

Styles, who is currently ranked as the nation’s No. 41 overall prospect, has been strong in his commitment, but Colzie decommitted from the Irish in March. However, the Irish staff never gave up and outlasted the likes of Alabama, Georgia, Florida and Tennessee for his pledge once again. He announced his news on Monday.

“The coaching staff did a great job of continuing to reach out to me, recruit me hard and staying with me,” Colzie said. “They rebuilt a strong relationship with me and my family after I decommitted, and over time I just realized that Notre Dame is the school for me.

“When I decommitted, the Notre Dame coaches took it, they reacted well and they stood by me. The way they handled that, how they recruited me and them giving me time to clear my head, but recruit me hard played a role in me committing to them this time.”

Rewinding back to last November, the Irish staff offered Atlanta Pace Academy wide receiver Jayden Thomas while on campus Nov. 2 for Notre Dame’s victory against Virginia Tech.