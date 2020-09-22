Rivals250 WR Deion Colzie Breaks Down Finalists
Athens (Ga.) Academy wide receiver Deion Colzie originally committed to Notre Dame back in October of 2019, giving his word to Irish head coach Brian Kelly shortly before a rivalry matchup with USC.
Colzie decommitted in March, citing that he felt his decision was rushed. But now, Colzie has a Sept. 28 decision date to make his final decision.
“I’m ready to commit because I took the time I needed to follow my heart,” Colzie said.
“It definitely comes down to the school itself – academically. Football doesn’t last forever. I want a school where a degree from there would be hold a lot of weight. Also, a family atmosphere where I can feel at home and feel comfortable, and somewhere that my family is comfortable with. That’s the best place for me.”
