Athens (Ga.) Academy wide receiver Deion Colzie originally committed to Notre Dame back in October of 2019, giving his word to Irish head coach Brian Kelly shortly before a rivalry matchup with USC.

Colzie decommitted in March, citing that he felt his decision was rushed. But now, Colzie has a Sept. 28 decision date to make his final decision.

“I’m ready to commit because I took the time I needed to follow my heart,” Colzie said.