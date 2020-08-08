 Commit Impact: What Landing Rocco Spindler Means For Notre Dame Fighting Irish Football
Commit Impact: What Landing Rocco Spindler Means For Notre Dame

Mike Singer
There has been a ton of fanfare surrounding the recruitment of Clarkston (Mich.) High’s Rocco Spindler, and it goes beyond him being a stud football recruit.

The 6-5, 315-pounder committed to Notre Dame over LSU, Michigan, Ohio State and Penn State Saturday evening. BlueandGold.com breaks down what this verbal means for the Fighting Irish.

Clarkston (Mich.) High offensive lineman and Notre Dame commit Rocco Spindler
Not only is the 6-5, 315-pound Spindler a mauling guard, but he is an athletic defensive tackle.

1. Notre Dame is getting a beast of an offensive guard in Spindler. He is massive, strong and has an exceptional work ethic. He is an athletic mauler that feeds off of contact and driving his opponents to the ground. His size — he is just under 6-5 and has beefed up to a healthy 315 pounds — is excellent for a guard. Spindler loves to get out to the second level to block, whether it’s on a run or even a screen pass and lay the wood on linebackers. Spindler plays with a nastiness to him, too, which is exactly what you want out of a guard.

