1. Notre Dame’s newest pledge is what I like to call a “jumbo athlete.” Most prospects with the “athlete” tag are wide receiver/defensive back hybrid players, while Evans is someone who can play tight end, H-back or potentially even offensive line. Evans doesn’t play on defense, but I wouldn’t put it past him to have the athleticism and strength to move over to the other side of the ball. He also plays some quarterback and punts for his high school team.

2. Notre Dame is recruiting him as a tight end, but the option of sliding inside as an offensive lineman isn’t off the table. Those conversations haven’t occurred much, if at all, between Evans and Notre Dame during the recruiting process to my knowledge, but if that’s what is best for his future Evans is open to the move. But again, he is being recruited to play tight end, and the Irish are very intrigued with his reported frame of 6-7, 240 pounds and how well he moves.