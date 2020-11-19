 Commit Impact: What Landing Hawaii Linebacker Kahanu Kia Means For Notre Dame Fighting Irish Football
football

Commit Impact: What Landing Kahanu Kia Means For Notre Dame Football

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@Rivals_Singer
The Fighting Irish landed yet another commitment this week when Honolulu Punahou class of 2021 linebacker Kahanu Kia selected the Fighting Irish. BlueandGold.com recruiting insider Mike Singer breaks down what his pledge means for the Fighting Irish.

Honolulu Punahou linebacker and Notre Dame commit Kahanu Kia
Kia, the Irish's newest verbal pledge, is a modern-day linebacker who loves contact.

1. Kia is a modern-day linebacker. That designation calls for a player to be able to do it all — stuff the run, drop back into coverage and run out to the flats and make one-on-one tackles. Kia delivers punishing hits, too. He’s a better athlete than you may expect and shows good pass-rushing skills in blitzing situations. Kia will be a fan favorite at Notre Dame because he’s able to do so many things on defense and will be a solid special teams performer as well. Rivals rates Kia as a 5.5 three-star and No. 9 player in Hawaii, but he looks better than ranking on his junior highlight tape.

{{ article.author_name }}