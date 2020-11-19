1. Kia is a modern-day linebacker. That designation calls for a player to be able to do it all — stuff the run, drop back into coverage and run out to the flats and make one-on-one tackles. Kia delivers punishing hits, too. He’s a better athlete than you may expect and shows good pass-rushing skills in blitzing situations. Kia will be a fan favorite at Notre Dame because he’s able to do so many things on defense and will be a solid special teams performer as well. Rivals rates Kia as a 5.5 three-star and No. 9 player in Hawaii, but he looks better than ranking on his junior highlight tape.