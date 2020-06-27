WATCH: Notre Dame Commit Blake Fisher At Midwest Exposure Camp
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Avon (Ind.) High class of 2021 offensive tackle and Notre Dame commit Blake Fisher was back on the camp circuit Saturday morning at the TractionAp Midwest Exposure Skill Camp in Fort Wayne, Ind.
BlueandGold.com was on hand for the event and has the top clips of Fisher in action below.
----
• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @Rivals_Singer, @PatrickEngel_, @ToddBurlage and @AndrewMentock.
• Like us on Facebook.